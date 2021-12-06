Ex-Sen. David Perdue challenges Republican Gov. Brian Kemp in Georgia
Published
Trump encouraged Perdue to challenge Kemp, who earned the former president's wrath by refusing to help him overturn last year's election.
Published
Trump encouraged Perdue to challenge Kemp, who earned the former president's wrath by refusing to help him overturn last year's election.
Former U.S. Sen. David Perdue will challenge Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in next year's Republican primary for governor. (Dec...
A former Republican Senator is reportedly getting set to primary an incumbent governor from his own party — with the support of..