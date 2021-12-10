Questions have been raised about the future of the prime minister's standards adviser, after an official investigation contradicted Boris Johnson's claim he knew nothing about how the refurbishment of his Downing Street flat was being funded.Full Article
Standards adviser 'on verge of quitting' after Downing Street flat refurb investigation
Inquiry into PM’s flat refurb must reopen amid claims he misled adviser – Labour
Boris Johnson is facing fresh pressure over allegations he lied to his standards adviser over refurbishments to his Downing Street..
Belfast Telegraph