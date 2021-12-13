Hong Kong Court Sentences Jimmy Lai to Prison Over Tiananmen Vigil
The former media mogul and other prominent pro-democracy activists were previously convicted of inciting others to take part in an unauthorized assembly.Full Article
Jimmy Lai, along with seven other activists, were given sentences ranging from four to 14 months.