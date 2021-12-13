Israeli Leader Meets Emirati Crown Prince in Abu Dhabi
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met Prince Mohammed bin Zayed, the de facto leader of the United Arab Emirates, on a historic official trip to the Gulf state.Full Article
Bennett is set to meet with the UAE’s leader Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, known as MBZ, on..
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will travel to Abu Dhabi on Sunday — the first such visit by an Israeli..