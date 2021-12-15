OJ Simpson is a "completely free man" after he was discharged from parole early for good behaviour.Full Article
'Completely free man': OJ Simpson released from parole early for good behaviour
O.J. Simpson Granted Early Parole For Good Behavior: 'A Completely Free Man'
OK! Magazine
The former football hero was famously acquitted in 1995 for the brutal slayings of Ron Goldman and Nicole Brown Simpson.
O.J. Simpson a 'free man' as Nevada parole ends
O.J. Simpson was granted good behavior credits and discharged from parole in Nevada effective Dec. 1, the Nevada State Police said..
ESPN
OJ Simpson a 'completely free man'; parole ends in Nevada
OJ Simpson, former football hero and actor, acquitted California murder defendant and convicted Las Vegas armed robber was granted..
CTV News