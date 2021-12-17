Rust: Police obtain search warrant for Alec Baldwin's phone
Police investigating the fatal shooting on the Rust film set obtain a warrant for the actor's phone.Full Article
Police believe there may be evidence on the phone relevant to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins
Santa Fe Sheriff's Department has requested Alec Baldwin's cell phone in relation to the ongoing investigation.