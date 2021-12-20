Myanmar court defers verdict in Aung San Suu Kyi trial
The military junta sentenced Aung San Suu Kyi to prison for two years earlier in the month in one of the first rulings since she was deposed from power in February.Full Article
Yangon (AFP) Dec 20, 2021
A Myanmar junta court on Monday postponed giving its verdict in Aung San Suu Kyi's trial for..
Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi, Sentenced to 4 Years in Prison.
Aung San Suu Kyi, 76, was sentenced in a closed hearing,..
Today, a Myanmar court sentenced deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi to four years in prison for flouting Covid rules and..