COVID: New Year's Eve parties in London and Scotland scrapped amid Omicron surge
Published
The UK has reported record cases in recent days, with 91,743 in the last 24 hours reported on Monday.Full Article
Published
The UK has reported record cases in recent days, with 91,743 in the last 24 hours reported on Monday.Full Article
As cases of the Omicron Covid variant in the capital surge, London’s New Year’s Eve celebration event in Trafalgar Square will..
Lines again stretch around blocks at some COVID-19 testing sites. Refrigerated mobile morgues are on order, and parts of Europe are..
LONDON (AP) — Spiraling infections in Britain driven in part by the new omicron variant of the coronavirus sent shockwaves..