Russia: Security talks with US and NATO set for January
Published
The West has expressed concern over Russia's military intentions. Moscow is also seeking assurances from NATO over Ukraine joining the alliance.Full Article
Published
The West has expressed concern over Russia's military intentions. Moscow is also seeking assurances from NATO over Ukraine joining the alliance.Full Article
Foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia in January will also start separate talks with Nato to discuss the issue, adding..
Russia has submitted draft documents outlining security arrangements it wants to negotiate with the US and its Nato allies amid..