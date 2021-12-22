More than 100,000 daily COVID cases reported in UK for first time in pandemic
The UK has reported more than 100,000 daily cases for the first time since of the start of the pandemic.Full Article
LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria destroyed more than 1 million expired doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday after..
8,008 people were in hospital in the UK comapred to second wave peak of 39,254