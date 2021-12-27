England and Australia return negative Covid tests before start of third day in Melbourne
Players from both England and Australia return negative Covid-19 PCR tests before the start of the third day of the third Ashes Test.Full Article
England fast bowler James Anderson is urging officials to continue with the Ashes series against Australia despite a Covid-19 drama..