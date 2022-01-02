Sudan’s Prime Minister, Abdalla Hamdok, Resigns
Published
Mr. Hamdok was restored to power a month ago after being deposed in a coup, but he was never able to gain control of the fractious country.Full Article
Published
Mr. Hamdok was restored to power a month ago after being deposed in a coup, but he was never able to gain control of the fractious country.Full Article
[SudaNow] Khartoum -- Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok resigned on Sunday.
Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has resigned amid political deadlock and widespread pro-democracy protests following a..