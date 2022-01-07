FA Cup highlights: Man City ease past Swindon to reach fourth round
Watch highlights as Manchester City comfortably brush aside League Two Swindon Town to reach the FA Cup fourth round after a 4-1 win at the County Ground.Full Article
Manchester City shrugged off the absence of manager Pep Guardiola and seven first-team players due to coronavirus to ease past..
Manchester City comfortably beat League Two Swindon 4-1 to book their place in the FA Cup fourth round.
Manchester City have come a long way since they faced Swindon Town in their last FA Cup encounter. The previous fixture, in 2002,..