Prince Andrew: Why the military titles and royal patronages meant so much
Published
The BBC's Dan Johnson explains the importance of the Duke of York's military titles and royal patronages.Full Article
Published
The BBC's Dan Johnson explains the importance of the Duke of York's military titles and royal patronages.Full Article
Prince Andrew has been stripped of his New Zealand military title, the Prime Minister has announced. Earlier today a statement from..
Prince Andrew Stripped
of Military Titles, as Sexual Abuse Case Proceeds.
The son of Queen Elizabeth II was also stripped..