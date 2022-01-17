Shiv Sena, NCP to contest Goa assembly elections 2022 together: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has announced that his party and NCP will be contesting the Goa elections in 2022 in alliance with each other.

