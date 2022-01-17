Shiv Sena, NCP to contest Goa assembly elections 2022 together: Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has announced that his party and NCP will be contesting the Goa elections in 2022 in alliance with each other.Full Article
Sanjay Raut alleged that Congress did not respond to Shiv Sena’s proposal to form a pre-poll alliance along with the Nationalist..
`Political dynamics are different in Maharashtra and Goa. NCP, Shiv Sena, Congress are in alliance in Maharashtra. However, at the..