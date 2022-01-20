Ghana: Explosion kills several people, levels buildings
Published
A mining truck collided with a motorcycle setting off an explosion that razed hundreds of nearby buildings. President Nana Akufo-Addo has called it a "tragic incident."Full Article
Published
A mining truck collided with a motorcycle setting off an explosion that razed hundreds of nearby buildings. President Nana Akufo-Addo has called it a "tragic incident."Full Article
[DW] A mining truck collided with a motorcycle, setting off an explosion that razed hundreds of nearby buildings. President Nana..