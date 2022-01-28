10 people injured, 3 taken to hospital after snow-covered bridge collapses in Pittsburgh
Ten people were injured and three were transported to the hospital after a snow-covered bridge in Pittsburgh collapsed Friday morning.
Officials said 10 people suffered minor injuries and three were taken to the hospital as a result of the bridge collapse, which..