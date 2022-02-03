Long Path of Snow Threatens South and Midwest of U.S.
Published
More than 100 million Americans were under some form of winter weather warning, a day after a storm dumped a foot of snow in some areas. Here’s the latest.Full Article
Published
More than 100 million Americans were under some form of winter weather warning, a day after a storm dumped a foot of snow in some areas. Here’s the latest.Full Article
Watch VideoA major winter storm with millions of Americans in its path brought a mix of rain, freezing rain and snow to the middle..