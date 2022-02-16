The Black women who inspired today’s leaders and the barriers they continue to face

Throughout American history, Black women have played a central role in the fight for civil and women's rights. Their work paved the way for future generations to ascend to new heights across all facets of society. On Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 10:30 a.m. ET, Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio), chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, and Janai S. Nelson, associate director-counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, each reflect on the women who inspired them, the continued structural barriers Black women face today and the forces that are pushing change in our continuing series about the role of Black women in the country’s history.