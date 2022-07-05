Akron protests continue one week after fatal police shooting of Jayland Walker
Published
Protesters in downtown Akron abided by a new curfew Monday following a night where pockets of violence shattered days of peaceful protests.
Published
Protesters in downtown Akron abided by a new curfew Monday following a night where pockets of violence shattered days of peaceful protests.
Watch VideoPolice in Akron, Ohio released graphic body camera footage, and more details, about what led to the deadly police..
A lawyer for the family of the victim, Jayland Walker, said he was struck dozens of times. The Ohio city braced for protests as..