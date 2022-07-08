Rishi Sunak announces leadership bid following Boris Johnson's resignation
Published
Rishi Sunak has announced he is standing to be the next prime minister after Boris Johnson's resignation yesterday.Full Article
Published
Rishi Sunak has announced he is standing to be the next prime minister after Boris Johnson's resignation yesterday.Full Article
Sevenoaks MP Laura Trott among the first to endorse the former chancellor’s bid to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister
Watch VideoBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed to resign Thursday after days of defections crippled the controversial..