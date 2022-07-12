Pentagon: US kills Islamic State leader in Syria in drone strike
U.S. Central Command said that Maher al-Agal was killed Tuesday and an unidentified senior official in the Islamic State terrorist group was injured.
The leader of Islamic State in Syria, one of the top five leaders of the militant group, has been killed in a U.S. air strike, the..
