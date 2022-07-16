Allyson Felix wins bronze in final competitive race at track and field world championships
Allyson Felix earns her 30th major medal, a bronze in the mixed-gender relay. She retires as the most decorated track athlete in American history.
Allyson Felix won her 19th and final medal in the world championships Friday night -- a bronze she took after running the second..
This week marks the final stop on the Allyson Felix Farewell Tour, as the world championships, never before held on U.S. soil, get..