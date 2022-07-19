Capitol Police arrest 17 members of Congress at abortion rights protest near Supreme Court
Published
Members of Congress and others arrested at an abortion rights protest near the Supreme Court were said to be blocking traffic, according to police.
Published
Members of Congress and others arrested at an abortion rights protest near the Supreme Court were said to be blocking traffic, according to police.
Democratic Lawmakers Arrested , in Abortion Rights Protest.
Democratic Lawmakers Arrested , in Abortion Rights..
At least 16 members of Congress, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, were arrested outside the Supreme Court during an..