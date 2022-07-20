NTA JEE Main 2022 Session 2 admit card expected today at jeemain.nta: Important guideline to follow before taking exam

NTA JEE Main 2022 Session 2 admit card expected today at jeemain.nta: Important guideline to follow before taking exam

DNA

Published

The NTA JEE Main 2022 Session 2 admit card is expected to be out today at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Full Article