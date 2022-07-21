Watchdog launches criminal inquiry into deleted Secret Service text messages
The Secret Service was notified Wednesday after the DHS watchdog disclosed the agency deleted text messages sought as part of Jan. 6 investigations.
A source told Fox News on Thursday that the Department of Homeland Security is criminally investigating the Secret Service over..