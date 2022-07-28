Mary Alice, actress who won a Tony for ‘Fences,’ dies
Published
She was celebrated for her performance in August Wilson's Pulitzer-winning drama, and was also known for her screen roles in "Sparkle" and "A Different World."Full Article
From Rose Maxson in Fences on Broadway to Lettie Bostic on TV's A Different World, Alice's career encompassed comedy, drama, stage..
The former Chicago schoolteacher won a Tony and an Emmy and is a member of the American Theatre Hall of..