Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri has been killed by a US airstrike in Afghanistan, according to US media reports.Full Article
Al Qaeda leader killed by US drone strike in Afghanistan, US media reports
Al-Qaeda chief Ayman Al-Zawahiri killed in Afghanistan in US drone strike: Joe Biden
Zee News
Joe Biden expressed hope that the killing of al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri brings "one more measure of closure" to families of..
Joe Biden Celebrates U.S. Drone Strike Killing al-Qaeda Leader Ayman al-Zawahiri; Defends Afghanistan Exit
Breitbart
Al Qaeda leader Zawahiri killed in CIA drone strike in Afghanistan
Japan Today
Biden Says He Ordered Drone Strike on Al Qaeda Leader: ‘He Was Deeply Involved in the Planning of 9/11… Justice Has Been Delivered’
Mediaite
Biden confirms al-Qaeda leader was killed in Afghanistan drone strike: 'no matter where you hide, the US will find you and take you out'
Business Insider
Republicans join Democrats in praising Biden for death of al Qaeda leader Zawahiri
FOXNews.com
Congressional lawmakers praised President Biden for the CIA-led drone strike in Afghanistan that killed the leader of al-Qaeda,..
US says it killed al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in Afghanistan
FT.com
U.S. drone strike kills al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri, sources say
CBC.ca
Former Trump National Security Official ‘Skeptical’ U.S. Killed Terror Leader in Afghanistan: ‘Let Me Throw Some Cold Water on This’
Mediaite
Ayman al-Zawahiri: Al-Qaeda leader dies in US drone strike - reports
BBC News