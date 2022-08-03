Former Scotland Yard commissioner Dame Cressida Dick may have breached police standards of behaviour by withholding files from an inquiry into the notorious unsolved axe murder of private eye Daniel Morgan, according to a police watchdog.Full Article
Ex-Met boss Cressida Dick 'may have breached standards' in case of murdered private eye
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Ex-Met Police chief Cressida Dick ‘may have breached standards' in unsolved murder of Daniel Morgan
The Welsh private investigator was found dead in a London pub car park in 1987 with an axe in his head
Wales Online
Ex-Met Police boss Dick ‘may have breached standards in Daniel Morgan case’
Former Metropolitan Police commissioner Dame Cressida Dick may have breached the standards of professional behaviour in relation to..
Belfast Telegraph