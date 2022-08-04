Lady Gaga confirms role in 'Joker: Folie à Deux' opposite Joaquin Phoenix in new teaser

Lady Gaga confirms role in 'Joker: Folie à Deux' opposite Joaquin Phoenix in new teaser

USATODAY.com

Published

Lady Gaga did not say what role she'll be taking on, but a heart on her cheek gives clue she is likely starring as Harley Quinn in the "Joker" sequel.

Full Article