Lady Gaga confirms role in 'Joker: Folie à Deux' opposite Joaquin Phoenix in new teaser
Lady Gaga did not say what role she'll be taking on, but a heart on her cheek gives clue she is likely starring as Harley Quinn in the "Joker" sequel.
Lady Gaga is to star in 'Joker: Folie à Deux' and is will the role of Harley Quinn opposite Joaquin Phoenix.