Colombia set to swear in Gustavo Petro as president
Published
Colombia's first leftist president, ex-guerrilla Gustavo Petro, is set to be inaugurated in Bogota. He aims to curb rampant inequality in the Latin American country.Full Article
Published
Colombia's first leftist president, ex-guerrilla Gustavo Petro, is set to be inaugurated in Bogota. He aims to curb rampant inequality in the Latin American country.Full Article
Watch VideoColombia's first leftist president will be sworn into office Sunday, promising to fight inequality and heralding a..