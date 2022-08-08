Oklahoma football assistant Cale Gundy resigns after saying 'hurtful' word in film session
Oklahoma football assistant Cale Gundy resigned late Sunday night. In a statement, he said he inadvertently said a "hurtful" word in a meeting.
Longtime Oklahoma assistant coach Cale Gundy resigned Sunday night, saying that he read aloud "a word that I should never -- under..