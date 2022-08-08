Ukraine war: Stop suicidal attacks on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, says UN chief
It comes after Ukraine's state energy company said a worker at the Zaporizhzhia plant was wounded in Russian shelling on Saturday evening.Full Article
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell accused Russia of an "irresponsible breach of nuclear safety rules" at the power plant, which..