Liberal Democrats call for scrapping of energy price cap rise
Published
An expanded windfall tax on energy company profits could be used to pay the shortfall to suppliers, Lib Dems say.Full Article
Published
An expanded windfall tax on energy company profits could be used to pay the shortfall to suppliers, Lib Dems say.Full Article
The Liberal Democrats are demanding parliament be recalled from its summer recess to pass a law to scrap impending hikes in energy..
Party says the expected increase in what suppliers can charge should not go ahead and instead there should be a windfall tax on..