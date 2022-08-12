FBI seized top secret documents at Trump's Mar-a-Lago, but gave no clear hints on what they are
Whatever their contents, the records are the basis of a probe that involves criminal statutes of obstruction of justice and the Espionage Act.
A judge unsealed the search warrant and property list of what was taken from former President Trump’s residence. It says that..
Watch VideoThe FBI recovered documents that were labeled “top secret” from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate..