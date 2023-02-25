NBA: Sacramento Kings beat LA Clippers in 'crazy' 176-175 history-making game
Published
The Sacramento Kings beat the Los Angeles Clippers 176-175 in a dramatic encounter which becomes the second-highest scoring match in NBA history.Full Article
Published
The Sacramento Kings beat the Los Angeles Clippers 176-175 in a dramatic encounter which becomes the second-highest scoring match in NBA history.Full Article
In the 2nd highest scoring matchup in NBA history, the Sacramento Kings defeated the LA Clippers in double overtime, 176-175. Malik..
Kawhi Leonard scored the most points he ever has in a Clippers uniform, but it wasn't enough
The Kings rallied to outlast the Clippers 176-175 in a wild double-overtime thriller that marked the second-highest scoring game in..