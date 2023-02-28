Supreme Court to debate Biden's student loan forgiveness plan today: Live updates
The nine justices of the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in two cases challenging Biden's student loan forgiveness plan.
The Biden Administration plan before the court would bring debt relief to more than 40 million borrowers.
