A cabinet minister said she has "no reason to believe" Sue Gray was not impartial when she investigated partygate ahead of the ex-civil servant becoming Sir Keir Starmer's chief of staff.Full Article
'No reason to believe' Sue Gray not impartial in partygate inquiry, minister says
Partygate inquiry: Breaches ‘obvious’ to Johnson as ex PM feels ‘vindicated’ by Sue Gray Starmer switch
Evidence strongly suggests breaches of coronavirus rules would have been “obvious” to Boris Johnson during partygate, the..
