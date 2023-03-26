Children as young as eight are being strip-searched by police officers, according to a report which detailed almost 3,000 searches of minors in England and Wales over four years.Full Article
Children as young as eight strip-searched by police - report
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Policing Minister: Strip search report 'deeply concerning'
ODN
Policing Minister Chris Philp says he is "deeply concerned" with the Children's Commissioner Rachel de Souza's report, which..