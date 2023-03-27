Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delays judicial reform plan after mass protests
Published
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delayed his controversial judicial reform plan amid intense pressure at home and abroad.
Published
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delayed his controversial judicial reform plan amid intense pressure at home and abroad.
After weeks of protests, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday evening that he would delay, but not cancel,..
After a night of nationwide protests, demonstrations and riots surrounding judicial reform and the firing of Israel's..