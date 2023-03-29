Adidas backtracks on Black Lives Matter design opposition
Published
The firm previously said a Black Lives Matter design would create confusion with its famous three-stripe mark.Full Article
Published
The firm previously said a Black Lives Matter design would create confusion with its famous three-stripe mark.Full Article
Adidas has withdrawn a request to US authorities to block the Black Lives Matter movement from trademarking a design featuring..
In a notice of opposition submitted to the trademark office, Adidas said the proposed design "incorporates three stripes in a..
The firm says the Black Lives Matter design would create confusion with its own famous three-stripe mark.