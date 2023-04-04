First lady Jill Biden wants women's champion LSU and runner-up Iowa to come to the White House
Published
Jill Biden said she wants Iowa, who lost to LSU in the women's title game, to also come to the White House in addition to the champion Tigers.
Published
Jill Biden said she wants Iowa, who lost to LSU in the women's title game, to also come to the White House in addition to the champion Tigers.
First lady Jill Biden said on Monday that she wants both Iowa and LSU to make the trip to the White House following Sunday..