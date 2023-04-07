Coolio: Gangsta's Paradise rapper died of fentanyl overdose - manager
Published
He says the musician's death last September was due to the effects of fentanyl and other drugs.Full Article
Published
He says the musician's death last September was due to the effects of fentanyl and other drugs.Full Article
The synthetic opioid painkiller is 100 times stronger than heroin and such drugs account for about 75 per cent of all overdose..
ViewThe late Grammy award-winning rapper, actor and producer Coolio had traces of multiple drugs in his system — including..