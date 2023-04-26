Hawks force Game 6 against Boston Celtics, postponing Janet Jackson concert in Atlanta
Janet Jackson fans may want to "scream" after the Atlanta Hawks' Game 5 win. The concert has been postponed after the Hawks forced Game 6 in Atlanta.
Trae Young had 38 points and drained a long go-ahead three-pointer from beyond the top of the key with 1.8 seconds left to help the..
