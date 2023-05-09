Texas House expels Republican Rep. Bryan Slaton after sexual misconduct with 19-yr-old aide
The Texas House voted to expel Rep. Bryan Slaton on Tuesday, marking the first time in nearly 100 years the chamber ousted one of its own.
Rep. Bryan Slaton resigned from the Texas House on Monday after an investigative panel found he had an inappropriate sexual..
The report said GOP Rep. Bryan Slaton, 45, gave alcohol to a 19-year-old intern, had sex with her, and then told her to keep it a..