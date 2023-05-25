A Capitol Hill rioter who was photographed with his feet on Democrat Nancy Pelosi's desk has been sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison.Full Article
US Capitol rioter who was pictured with his feet on Nancy Pelosi's desk is jailed
A photo of Richard Barnett posing during the Capitol riot on 6 January 2021 became an iconic image.