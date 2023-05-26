Banned football star bet on own team to lose, says FA
Published
Ivan Toney, who was suspended from all football for eight months after breaking betting rules, backed his own team to lose, the Football Association says.Full Article
Published
Ivan Toney, who was suspended from all football for eight months after breaking betting rules, backed his own team to lose, the Football Association says.Full Article
INCREDIBLE LIKE A BOSS MOMENTS! boss bird like a boss amazing people Rare Bird the boss like a boss..
The FA have released their written reasons for suspending Brentford striker Ivan Toney from football for eight months after he was..