Maple Leafs hire ex-Flames boss Brad Treliving as general manager
Brad Treliving is the new general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs. The team made the announcement Wednesday, less than two weeks after firing Kyle Dubas.Full Article
One day after being named the Toronto Maple Leafs' 18th general manager in franchise history, Brad Treliving will be introduced to..
