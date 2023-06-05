Surbiton Trophy: Andy Murray beats Chung Hyeon on grass court return
Published
Watch the winning moment as Andy Murray begins his grass court season by beating Chung Hyeon 6-3, 6-2 in the Surbiton Trophy.Full Article
Published
Watch the winning moment as Andy Murray begins his grass court season by beating Chung Hyeon 6-3, 6-2 in the Surbiton Trophy.Full Article
Watch the winning moment as Andy Murray beats Chung Hyeon 6-3, 6-2 in the Surbiton Trophy, to begin his grass-court season.
Watch the winning moment as Andy Murray begins his grass court season by beating Chung Hyeon 6-3, 6-2 in the Surbiton Trophy.