UK ministers reject deposit return scheme glass rethink
Published
First Minister Humza Yousaf urged the UK to allow glass to be part of the Scottish recycling scheme.Full Article
Published
First Minister Humza Yousaf urged the UK to allow glass to be part of the Scottish recycling scheme.Full Article
The First Minister has written to PM Rishi Sunak today urging a rethink of plans to exempt glass from the scheme in Scotland.
Mark Drakeford issued the rebuke after the UK Government insisted glass be removed from the Scottish recycling scheme
The First Minister said excluding glass from the recycling initiative could be at the "severe detriment" to Scottish brands like..